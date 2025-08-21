Buchan Offshore Wind submits offshore consent applications

Buchan Offshore Wind has reached a major milestone by submitting its offshore consent applications to Scottish Ministers for a proposed floating offshore wind farm that could spark significant investment in Scotland’s ports and bring long term jobs to Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

Buchan Offshore Wind is the developer of a major floating offshore wind farm 75 km to the northeast of Fraserburgh on the Aberdeenshire coast. It secured the seabed development rights from Crown Estate Scotland as part of the ScotWind leasing process in 2022.

With an anticipated capacity of close to 1 GW and a connection date of 2033, the project would have up to 70 turbines and offers the potential to power more than 1 million homes.

Its development would see more than £900 million invested in Scotland’s manufacturing sector and supply chain, with around 2900 jobs in Scotland at the peak of construction and close to 300 ongoing jobs during operation.

The project has identified BW Ideol’s patented Damping Pool® floating substructure as its preferred foundation option, with BW Ideol working actively to establish a manufacturing centre at the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility being developed at the former oil and gas fabrication yard on the Moray Firth.

The project is yet to select its operations base but is actively engaging with a number of ports in the north-east of Scotland as it seeks to identify the most suitable location for its operations and maintenance hub.

Project Director, Clare Lavelle, responded: “Our vision is to develop a world-leading floating offshore wind farm that will deliver large-scale manufacturing in Scotland, support thousands of new jobs, and drive progress towards the UK’s and Scotland’s offshore wind targets. We are committed to manufacturing our floating substructures in Scotland, which would drive a significant proportion of the project’s positive economic impacts. Over the past three years, the project team has hosted nine public events, engaging with residents across Aberdeenshire and the Buchan coast, as well as meeting with businesses and organisations across the region. These events have provided vital opportunities for local people to contribute to the project’s development, in order to reflect regional priorities and deliver long-term social and environmental benefits.”

The submission includes applications for consent under the Electricity Act 1989 and marine licence applications under the Marine (Scotland) Act 2010. Accompanying these is an extensive suite of assessments based on survey data collected and analysed over three and a half years.

Lavelle concluded: “Submission of our offshore consent application is a critical milestone in unlocking the significant inward investment this ambitious project will bring, and we would encourage everyone with an interest in the project to view and comment on our application.”

Later in 2025, Buchan Offshore Wind will also submit a planning application for onshore works to Aberdeenshire Council, detailing the project’s underground cable route and connection to the existing transmission network at Peterhead substation.

