Construction begins on UK’s fourth largest wind farm

Construction has started on a major wind farm in the south of Scotland, which will generate enough electricity to power around 335 000 homes with clean energy.

The Sanquhar II community wind farm was paused in 2023 due to tax decisions by the previous UK government but now has the green light to go ahead.

It will be a key contributor to the UK’s vital net-zero targets, generating hundreds of jobs during the building phase, and investing tens of millions in Scotland’s economy.

Developers CWP Energy said the project can now proceed to financial close following the decision by the UK Labour Government to drop its plans for ‘zonal electricity pricing’.

Had that policy gone ahead, it would have disincentivised the development of wind farms and other renewable energy projects across Scotland.

Around 100 construction staff are now working on site at Sanquhar II, which will deliver more than £800 million in investment over its 40-year operational life.

CWP Energy has also committed to providing substantial community support through funding for local projects, services, and initiatives.

The 44-turbine wind farm, which received planning consent from the Scottish Government in August 2023, is located in Dumfries and Galloway and East Ayrshire. It has been nearly 10 years in planning.

Sanquhar II will be the fourth largest onshore wind farm in the UK once complete, and will offset around 540 000 tpy of carbon dioxide.

The project’s EnVentus platforms and V162 turbines are being supplied by Vestas. These will be the first turbines of this type to be installed in Scotland when erected in 2027. Vestas is being supported by Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK.

Rod Wood, Director of CWP Energy, said: “Onshore wind is one of the cheapest forms of home-grown electricity, delivering consumers and businesses excellent value for money.

“We’re delighted that after nearly 10 years of careful planning, ground has been broken and the construction of Sanquhar II is now underway.

“The project brings with it an investment of an immediate £400 million into the Scottish economy, creating long-term jobs, and paying local authority rates, taxes and community benefits.

“We’re grateful to the Scottish Government for backing Sanquhar II and to the UK Government for creating confidence in the renewables sector.”

Scottish Secretary, Ian Murray, added: “I warmly welcome the start of construction on the Sanquhar II community wind farm, which demonstrates Scotland’s vital role in delivering the UK Government’s clean power mission.

“Reformed national pricing will ensure the benefits of clean power are felt by communities and consumers in every part of the country, while giving businesses the stability and certainty they need to continue investing to upgrade our infrastructure to boost our national energy security, helping to create thousands of skilled jobs, and boosting the economy.”

Energy Secretary, Gillian Martin, commented: “Scotland’s onshore wind sector is already creating significant economic opportunities, delivering jobs and attracting major investment across the country as well as supporting the drive to de-carbonise our energy system and support the fight against climate change.

“This project is a key asset in supporting Scotland’s onshore wind ambitions and will help secure our country’s future as a renewables powerhouse.”

James Ian Robinson, Senior Sales Director UK & Ireland at Vestas, stated: “Construction is now underway on what will become the UK’s fourth largest onshore wind project, and we’re honoured to contribute to this landmark development.

“Sanquhar II marks another important step toward greater energy security through homegrown power generation in the UK.

“We thank CWP Energy for their trust, having placed the order in 1Q25, and look forward to continuing our collaboration in driving the energy transition for-ward.”

Huw Jones, Chairman of Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK, concluded: “We are excited to be involved in the development of one of the largest onshore wind farm projects in the UK for CWP Energy. Currently on site, we are averaging 100 personnel per day, with the expectation for this to rise to 200.

“We are utilising local contractors and suppliers where we can, and almost 50% of our workforce are from the local area, with many others utilising the accommodation facilities within the surrounding towns and villages.”

