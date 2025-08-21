Yunlin offshore wind farm begins commercial operation

Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd. (Yunneng) has announced that the Yunlin offshore wind farm has entered full commercial operation. The 640 MW offshore wind farm, consisting out of 80 fully grid-connected wind turbine generators (WTGs), has secured all required electricity business licenses, met all mandatory regulatory aspects, and fulfilled all applicable contractual obligations under the financing agreement. This achievement marks a significant milestone as one of Taiwan’s largest offshore wind farm transitions into its operations and maintenance (O&M) phase.

Yunneng is a joint venture of Skyborn Renewables, TotalEnergies, Electricity Generating Public Company Ltd (EGCO Group), and Sojitz Corp. With the start of the commercial operation, TotalEnergies will take the lead of the technical operations management, while Skyborn will continue to oversee other management services. The Yunlin offshore wind farm achieved full grid connection in January 2025 and provides green energy to over 600 000 Taiwanese homes annually. With a capacity of 2400 GWh, and meeting 90% of Yunlin County's non-industrial electricity needs, the Yunlin offshore wind farm will also reduce CO 2 emissions by approximately 1.2 million tpy.

“The Yunlin offshore wind farm was awarded its grid connection capacity in 2018 and has since progressed towards COD. Throughout this journey, the project has established new models of collaboration with local suppliers and financing of green energy projects in Taiwan. It has also embraced environmental protection and community engagement. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the collective efforts of the project team, the sponsors and lenders, the contractors, as well as to the unwavering support of the Taiwanese government. This landmark offshore wind farm will continue to dedicate its commitment to achieve operational excellence over the next 30 years,” said Xian-Shuen, Chairperson of Yunneng.

