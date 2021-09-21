Vestas to supply turbines for wind farm in India

Vestas has secured a 101 MW order from ReNew Power, one of India’s leading independent power producers (IPP) within renewable energy. The order is for ReNew’s projects in Gujarat, India, and it follows another 101 MW order from ReNew in the same state secured earlier in 2021.

The contract includes supply and supervision of 46 V120-2.2 MW turbines as well as a 10-year Active Output Management (AOM) 5000 service agreement, designed to maximise energy production for the project. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide ReNew Power with long-term business case certainty.

“This is the second order that we have signed with ReNew in the last three months, and I sincerely thank ReNew for their continued trust in Vestas’ ability to deliver on high performance projects. With more than 5.6 GW of commissioned green energy capacity and more than 4 GW of committed capacity, ReNew is pushing forward India’s sustainability goals and we are delighted to partner with them in this journey”, says Vickram Jadhav, Vice President of Sales for Vestas India.

Deliveries of the turbines are expected to begin in 1Q2022, while commissioning is expected for 3Q2022.

