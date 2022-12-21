Vestas signs 37 MW order for EnVentus wind turbines in Italy

Vestas has received a 37 MW order for a wind park in Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of six V162-6.2 MW wind turbines, as well as a 10-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“We are glad to see how the advanced modularity of the EnVentus platform continues to contribute to the expansion of wind energy in Italy. The wide range of turbine configurations of this new platform will allow us to meet different market demands more efficiently, and we expect it to have a key role in the country’s energy transition over the next decade,” said Francesco Amati, Vestas General Manager Italy and Turkey.

Turbine delivery is expected by 3Q23 whilst commissioning is planned by 4Q23.

With this project, Vestas strengthens its leadership in Italy, where the company has installed 4.9 GW of wind capacity.

The project and customer are undisclosed.

