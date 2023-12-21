Vestas and Vattenfall sign agreements for UK wind projects

Vattenfall and Vestas have signed agreements to elevate the partnership between the two companies and their offshore wind business towards 2030. The agreements are another step in the right direction for offshore wind energy in the UK and follow the UK Government’s recent announcement about the parameters for the next Contracts for Difference Auction round, which sent a very positive signal to renewable energy investors.

The agreements for the three projects include a preferred supplier agreement (PSA) for the 1380 MW Norfolk Vanguard West project, comprising 92 of Vestas’ V236-15 MW offshore wind turbine. Vattenfall and Vestas have further signed exclusivity agreements for the Norfolk Vanguard East and Norfolk Boreas projects with a total installed capacity of 2760 MW. The two latter projects will potentially feature up to 184 V236-15 MW turbines. Once installed, the agreements also include that Vestas will service the projects under long-term Operations and Maintenance (O&M) service contracts. The agreements are another step forward for what will be one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world, with a capacity to power over 4 million UK homes.

“Vattenfall and Vestas’ shared purpose and values form a great foundation for a long and strong partnership within offshore wind, and it is an immense pleasure to sign and announce these agreements. The agreements are the result of close and positive negotiations between two partners as well as the positive changes the UK Government has announced for next year’s auction. By listening to industry concerns, the UK Government has positioned the UK for success within the offshore wind industry. I want to thank the UK Government for its regained leadership and everyone at team Vattenfall and team Vestas for making today’s announcement possible”, said Henrik Andersen, CEO and President Vestas.

: “The agreement with Vestas is another important milestone for the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone. Vestas is a long-standing partner of Vattenfall, and we thank them for their continued engagement. The Norfolk Zone will play a vital role in the UK's energy transition as well as bringing investment into the sector and the region,” added Helene Bistrom, Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall.

If and when the agreements between Vattenfall and Vestas materialise into one or more orders for Vestas, these will be disclosed in accordance with the company’s disclosure policy.

