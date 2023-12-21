Vestas wins 108 MW order in South Africa

Independent power producer Red Rocket has placed a 108 MW order for the Witberg Wind Farm, to be located in Western Cape, South Africa. The contract includes the supply and installation of 24 V136-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) agreement.

"Red Rocket recently affirmed its position as a leading Independent Power Producer in South Africa by successfully achieving financial close for the Witberg Wind Farm, located in the Western Cape with a 108 MW nameplate capacity. This project will be the largest private wind farm constructed in South Africa to date, and it will contribute significantly to South Africa's energy landscape. The private off-taker for this venture is Sibanye Stillwater. For this historic project, we are partnering with Vestas and believe that renewable energy, such as wind power, is the key to a sustainable and greener future for the region”, said CEO Red Rocket, Matteo Brambilla.

“I would like to thank Red Rocket for their trust in Vestas’ 4MW platform. We are glad to see how the versatility of our portfolio continues to contribute to the country’s energy transition. We are convinced that wind power can play a paramount role in achieving a more reliable, affordable and sustainable energy mix in South Africa”, added Vestas Managing Director, Novani Ganess-Johnson.

Turbine delivery is expected by 2H24 and commissioning is planned for 1Q25.

Vestas leads the South African wind power market with over 1.4 GW of installed and under construction capacity.

