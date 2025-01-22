Vestas to deliver wind turbines for Ukraine’s largest wind energy project

Vestas has received a 384 MW order for the second phase of DTEK’s Tyligulska project in Ukraine. This order adds to the 114 MW Tyligulska I order which Vestas received in March 2021 and successfully commissioned in the spring of 2023.

For this order, Vestas will be supplying 64 wind turbines and is responsible for the supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Together, the first and second phase of Tyligulska will have a capacity of 498 MW, with a total of 83 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in 6 MW operating mode, making it the largest wind energy project in the country.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with DTEK and to deliver our technology solutions to the Tyligulska project that will power Ukraine’s energy system. I want to thank DTEK for showing visionary leadership and authorities in Denmark, Ukraine, and the EU for their strong support to this ambitious project that will help strengthen Ukraine's energy security,” said Henrik Andersen, Vestas President and CEO.

“Today’s agreement is a big step towards a new energy future for Ukraine. From a system threatened daily by attacks, we are building a resilient and secure energy infrastructure that also helps Ukraine deliver on its climate commitments. Since the beginning of the invasion, we have already invested more than €1 billion in Ukraine. This deal signals not only our confidence in Ukraine, but our partners’ trust in DTEK to deliver major energy projects during a war. Thank you to all our European partners for the role you are playing in strengthening Ukraine’s energy security,” added DTEK CEO, Maxim Timchenko.

The project is being realised with strong support from authorities in Denmark, Ukraine, and the EU and it is backed by a financial guarantee from EIFO, the state-owned Export and Investment Fund of Denmark.

“We are pleased to support Vestas' project in Ukraine, and for EIFO, it is a great opportunity to support renewable energy in the war-torn country. This again helps to strengthen the country's energy security and creates a greener future for Ukrainians. EIFO has now financed over 15 Ukrainian projects with Danish businesses across critical sectors, including energy, water, and agriculture, and we are still hungry for more,” concluded Peder Lundquist, CEO of EIFO.

Vestas will also provide service for both phases of the DTEK Tyligulska project through a 20-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 1Q25 with commissioning scheduled for completion in 4Q26.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.