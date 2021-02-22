EDF Renewables wind farm to be constructed in Scotland

Construction of the seven turbine, West Benhar Wind Farm in North Lanarkshire, Scotland, will get underway on Monday 1 March.

It comes after the project team secured planning consent for some design changes in September last year. These include an increased blade tip height, from 138.5 m to 149.9 m which will allow for greater electricity generation, and an increased operational life from 25 years to 30.

Planning permission allows for the installation of eight turbines, but EDF Renewables (EDFR) will only build seven turbines. This is down to advances in turbine technology, so fewer are needed to fulfil the generating requirements of the site.

With a generating capacity of up to 30.1 MW, West Benhar will supply low carbon electricity to power more than 18 000 homes.

The project is expected to take up to 15 months to complete, with turbine delivery starting in mid-February 2022, and completion in June 2022.

Scottish contractor I and H Brown have been appointed to manage construction of the project, their work includes building the foundations and substation. Vestas will supply the seven V117 4.3 MW machines.

Stelios Christodoulou, Construction Project Manager, EDFR, said “We are excited to get work under way, this project is an important addition to our portfolio of onshore wind developments. Not only will it accelerate our journey to a net zero future but it shows our commitment to investing and growing in Scotland.”

“We will be engaging with the local communities in the coming months to keep them up to date with the project and discuss both the community fund and opportunities for community investment.”

EDF Renewables already has an installed capacity of 500 MW of onshore wind in Scotland.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.

&amp;nbsp;