Vestas secures wind order

Vestas has received a 32 MW order from Marhult Vind AB for the Marhult wind project in the Uppvidinge municipality outside Växjö, Sweden.

Octopus Renewables, the fund management specialist which is part of Octopus Energy Group’s generation business, recently acquired the Marhult wind farm from OX2, and the companies are working together to build and operate it.

The order includes the supply and installation of seven V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, which are planned to be commissioned by the end of 2023. Deliveries at Marhult are expected to begin 2Q23.

As part of the Marhult order, Vestas has also secured a long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement to enable power performance certainty throughout the lifetime of the project.

In addition to the Marhult project, Vestas has also partnered with OX2 to deliver projects across Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Poland, with over 1600 MW in orders won to date. Vestas is also partnered with OX2 to supply the 86 MW Karskruv project, which is located near the Marhult site.

