Swire and Tien Li sign MoU for Taiwanese wind

Swire Renewable Energy A/S (SRE) and Tien Li Offshore Wind Technology Co., Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver operations and maintenance services in the Taiwanese offshore wind turbine industry and other parts of the Asia Pacific region.

The agreement was formalised in Taipei and marks a key step for both companies to develop a joint venture focused on delivering localised wind turbine operations and maintenance services and ultimately enhancing efficiency, reliability and sustainability of offshore wind farms in Taiwan and other Asia Pacific markets. Swire and Tien Li intend to develop a large pooland local Taiwanese technicians with a broad skill set in blade repair, electrical and mechanical maintenance, offshore marine logistics services and wind turbine operations and maintenance.

"Swire Renewable Energy is looking forward to collaborating with a strong partner in Tien Li, particularly given our recent acquisition of blade repair specialist Altitec, and Tien Li’s blade manufacturing experience. The companies share a common mission to advance the efficiency and sustainability of offshore wind operations in Taiwan and we look forward to expanding our service coverage with this new partnership," said Ryan Smith, CEO of Swire Renewable Energy.

"We are excited to embark on this strategic collaboration with Swire Renewable Energy. By combining our expertise in blade manufacturing with SRE's industry leading mechanical, electrical and blade related wind turbine services, we aim to elevate operational efficiency and drive sustainable growth in the offshore wind sector," commented K.D. Wu., President of Tien Li.

Swire Renewable Energy opened offices in Taiwan in 2023, and has established a strong presence in Taiwan, contributing to key projects such as Greater Changhua, Yunlin, Chang Fang Xi Dao, and Zhong Neng offshore wind farm projects in the last 24 months.

