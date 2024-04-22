ONYX Insight awarded multi-year contracts in Europe and Latin America

ONYX Insight has bolstered its global operations across Latin America, Spain, and Portugal with several new deals, including two multi-year contracts, to deliver its predictive maintenance technology to wind farms in Spain and Brazil.

The company currently monitors more than 1500 turbines in Brazil, Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Costa Rica, using a combination of its fleetMONITOR SaaS platform, Condition Monitoring Services, and ecoCMS Advanced Sensing system. In Spain and Portugal, the business has secured deals to add over 380 turbines to its monitoring platform in the last 12 months alone, bringing the total across the countries to over 1300.

ONYX’s predictive maintenance technology has experienced increased demand as reliability issues persist and wind operators seek increased efficiency and reduced cost from a hybrid or self-perform O&M strategy.

The latest contract in Brazil will see ONYX deliver its fleetMONITOR SaaS technology transfer across more than 700 turbines, enabling high-quality and efficient predictive maintenance across the fleet, which is expected to increase annual energy production for the operator by 3%.

fleetMONITOR’s web application will allow the operator’s monitoring engineers to diagnose reliability problems quickly and effectively. Analysing data from vibration, SCADA and other data sources, the technology provides 12 – 24 months of visibility into the health of assets, enabling a predictive maintenance approach to mitigate component risks before they become critical.

The analytical platform will streamline operations by bringing together multiple existing CMS hardware data into one system, eliminating the need for engineers to manage multiple platforms. As part of the contract, ONYX will provide comprehensive training and ongoing support to onboard the operator’s personnel and ensure fleetMONITOR’s capabilities are fully maximised.

Work is already underway on the second project, a three-year contract in Spain, with ONYX’s fleetMONITOR and ecoCMS systems installed on a total of 108 turbines.

The company’s ecoCMS combines advanced sensing, hardware and affordable mobile computing to deliver reliable and accurate data acquisition and predictive maintenance. Its data is analysed within the fleetMONITOR hardware-independent condition monitoring tool, which allows detailed insights to be evaluated through a user-friendly dashboard and can be monitored by ONYX’s engineers or in-house by operator’s own teams.

fleetMONITOR interfaces easily with existing CMS hardware and is not turbine-specific. This means it can be used across mixed fleets from sub-megawatt machines through to modern multi-megawatt turbines, providing significant flexibility.

José Morias, MED & LATAM Regional Manager, ONYX Insight, said: “As the wind sector continues to grow at pace in Brazil and Spain, we are thrilled to extend our footprint across both regions with these latest projects. The reliability of new and existing turbines is essential to maintaining productivity and our condition monitoring solutions are ideally suited to maximise output and extend the operation life of assets.

“The blend of our ecoCMS and fleetMONITOR technology allows operators to analyse high-quality data and prioritise turbine repairs by severity while increasing energy production to deliver increased energy efficiency and reduced repair down-time.”

ONYX currently monitors more than 20 000 turbines across 30 countries and is trusted by seven of the top ten wind asset owners globally to deliver efficiency to operations.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.