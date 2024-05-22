Havfram awarded contract by Iberdrola for Windanker project

Havfram has signed a contract with Iberdrola for the installation of 21 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines at the Windanker project in the Baltic Sea. The agreement covers transport and installation support, which will be executed by one of Havfram’s newbuild NG20000X-HF wind turbine installation vessels. The contract will start in the summer of 2026 and makes a perfect fit towards high utilisation for the vessel planned to be used.

Windanker, located in the German Baltic Sea, will reach an installed capacity of 315 MW after its commissioning in 2026. Most of the renewable electricity generated by the new Siemens Gamesa 15 MW turbines will be commercialised through long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) on the German market.

Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind, commented: “Iberdrola is one of the most experienced developers in the market and has demonstrated a strong commitment to renewable energy solutions. Currently, they have 1793 MW offshore wind capacity in operation and a further 3000 MW under construction. Havfram is proud to be supporting Iberdrola’s ambitions within offshore wind and their efforts to mitigate climate change.”

Martin Degen, Commercial Director and Vice President of Havfram, explained: “The entire procurement process with Iberdrola was pragmatic and uncomplicated as both organisations share rigorous standards for quality and sustainability. To be selected as T&I partner for Windanker, Iberdrola’s third Baltic Sea project, proves our established position in the market and that we, at Havfram, are trusted to carry out installations in the crucial end phase before the wind farm goes into operation. The project adds to our strong and growing contract backlog.”

