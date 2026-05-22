Avangrid and Puget Sound Energy sign contract for Washington wind energy project

Avangrid, Inc., a leading energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced the signing of a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) for the Big Horn I wind project in Klickitat County, Washington.

With a nameplate capacity of 199.5 MW, Big Horn I can generate enough electricity for about 70 000 homes annually. This expands the relationship between Avangrid and PSE, representing the fourth PPA executed by the two companies for projects in the US Pacific Northwest.

Avangrid CEO, Jose Antonio Miranda, noted: “For more than two decades, Avangrid has been investing in Washington state to develop energy projects that support the region’s growing energy needs while delivering lasting economic benefits to the local community. This builds on our strong relationship with PSE and ensures Big Horn I continues to provide reliable electricity while sustaining local jobs, tax revenue, and long-term value for the region.”

Craig Pospisil, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at PSE, added: “We are excited that this latest agreement with Avangrid helps us meet some of the most ambitious clean energy laws in the nation while delivering on our customer’s expectations. We are proud to be a partner in developing Washington’s wind resources – this project is another milestone in our continued investment in the state’s energy economy.”

Big Horn I is a wind energy project that was first built by Avangrid in 2006. As a part of its agreement with PSE, Avangrid is upgrading key components of Big Horn I to extend its life, enhance its performance, and ensure it continues to produce reliable and affordable energy for the next two decades. This work is expected to generate about 200 construction jobs. The upgraded facility is expected to reach commercial operation in 2028.

Since it was built, Big Horn I has contributed US$14.4 million in property taxes which support local public services. Upgrading the project will ensure the community continues to benefit from the project, including through maintaining 11 long-term permanent jobs for operations and maintenance of the facility. Avangrid expects Big Horn I to pay another US$16 million in local property taxes through its life.

In addition to Big Horn I, Avangrid and PSE have signed PPAs for the Golden Hills, Lund Hill, and Klondike III wind projects. All four wind facilities are located in the Columbia River Gorge region along the Oregon and Washington border and have a combined capacity of over 600 MW.

Avangrid operates over 11 GW of installed capacity across its 25-state portfolio, which includes nearly 100 energy projects.

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