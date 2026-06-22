Nordex Group secures new US orders totalling 484 MW

The Nordex Group has received three new orders in the US totalling 484 MW, underlining the continued momentum of the company’s business in the region.

One order covers 32 N133/4.8 turbines, adding up to a total capacity of approx. 154 MW. The two other orders are for projects with a total capacity of approx. 350 MW, comprising of 56 turbines of the N163/5.X type.

The names of the three customers and the projects are not disclosed.

Manav Sharma, CEO of Nordex North America, commented: “These projects demonstrate the trust our customers place in Nordex technology and execution capabilities. They are a clear signal that our momentum in the region continues to accelerate. With our proven turbine technology and local supply chain, we remain well positioned to support our customers in delivering large scale wind projects across North America.”

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