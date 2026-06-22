RP Global secures financing for Walcz wind farm

RP Global has closed a €174 million unitranche facility with Eiffel Investment Group to finance the construction of its 123.9 MW wind project Walcz.

“This financing is one of the most important closings in the Polish onshore market since the 10H rule was introduced, and we are proud to be backed by an investment powerhouse like Eiffel Investment Group,” said Jorge Rodriguez, CFO of RP Global. “We are following a merchant strategy for this financing, but we are also scouting the market for a PPA that will allow a long-term refinancing in a second phase.”

“We are pleased to support RP Global in delivering the Walcz wind farm, a landmark renewable energy project for Poland. This transaction reflects our strategy of investing in quality infrastructure assets contributing to energy transition and energy sovereignty in Europe. It also demonstrates our ability to provide large scale and flexible financing solutions,” commented Alexis Sarton, Director at Eiffel Investment Group.

Greenberg Traurig served as RP Global’s legal advisor for this deal. The lender was advised by Clifford Chance on the legal side and by Wind Prospect on the technical side.

The wind farm, located in the Walcz County of the West Pomeranian Voivode-ship (northwestern Poland), has recently started construction. It is comprised of 21 Nordex N149 turbines, with completion planned for 4Q27. This is the sixth wind farm being built by RP Global in Poland, where the company has been working with the main local and multilateral financial institutions, such as the EBRD, for almost 20 years.

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