Vestas receives new order in Japan

Vestas has received a new order in Japan.

The order comes from M Winds Hachiryu Co., Ltd – a group company of Meidensha Corp. – for the Hachiryu wind power station repowering project.

Through a 10-year AOM5000 service agreement, Vestas will deliver seven V136-4.2 MW turbines for the 29 MW project.

Delivery is planned for 1Q28 and commissioning is scheduled for 2028.

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