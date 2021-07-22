EDP Renewables wind farm enters commercial operations in Indiana

The nation's fourth-largest wind energy producer, EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), has announced it has reached commercial operations and begun producing energy at its 198-MW Headwaters II Wind Farm in Randolph County, Indiana, US. This second phase of the wind farm joins the operational 200-MW Headwaters I Wind Farm and boosts the significant economic benefits contributed to the surrounding communities and marks a key addition to EDPR NA's growing portfolio as the largest operator of wind farms in Indiana. Through executed power purchase agreements (PPAs), Headwaters II also provides Facebook and Walmart with energy that will help the companies reach their sustainability goals.

"The completion of Headwaters II is an important milestone for EDP Renewables North America and the reliable, low-price energy we work to provide," said Ryan Brown, Executive Vice President – Eastern Region, Canada, and Mexico at EDP Renewables North America. "On behalf of EDPR NA, we thank Facebook and Walmart for enabling the construction and expansion of this project and for driving our shared goals to provide sustainable operations across the economy."

Both phases of the Headwaters Wind Farm contribute to EDPR NA’s 1199 MW of operational capacity in Indiana, which represents approximately one-third of all renewable energy capacity installed in the state. Adding to the company’s industry-leading track record in Indiana, EDPR NA developed the 102-MW Rosewater Wind Farm, which is now operational in White County and under new ownership, and the 302-MW Indiana Crossroads I Wind Farm, which is under construction in White County and whose ownership will transfer upon achieving commercial operations. EDP Renewables is also currently constructing the 200-MW Riverstart Solar Park in Randolph County and will construct the 204-MW Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm in White County, which is slated to be operational in 2023. The addition of Riverstart and Indiana Crossroads II will propel EDPR NA’s operational capacity to 1.6 GW in the state, which is enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 410 000 average Indiana homes each year.

Facebook's 15-year PPA for 139 MW of power from Headwaters II will help the company meet its goal to support its operations with 100% renewable energy and reach net-zero carbon emissions.

“Supporting our global operations with 100% renewable energy requires working with companies like EDP Renewables North America who share the drive to protect the planet, support communities, and produce renewable energy that keeps our operations running," said Urvi Parekh, Head of Renewable Energy at Facebook. “We appreciate their partnership in helping us bring this new wind energy project to the grid in support of our facilities in the region.”

Walmart's long-term PPA is for 60 MW of energy from Headwaters II and advances the company's goals to power its operations with 100% renewable energy.

"Creating a sustainable future requires bold collective action, which is why Walmart is committed to powering our facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2035 and achieving zero emissions by 2040," said Mark Vanderhelm, Vice President of Energy and Facilities Management at Walmart. "By working in tandem with EDP Renewables North America to power our operations, we are able to progress towards these ambitious goals and foster localised climate action, including for homes and communities across the state of Indiana."

Headwaters II Wind Farm creates significant contributions to the local community in the form of new jobs and revenue, including payments to landowners and local governments and an increase in money spent at local businesses nearby the project. The wind farm will also save more than 355 million gallons of water each year by generating electricity without requiring the large amounts of water consumed by traditional power plants.

Local landowner Jason Chamberlain has land in the Headwaters II project and is already noting the benefits.

"Leasing land to the Headwaters II Wind Farm not only brings revenue to our local economy, but it also provides a drought-resistant source of income. I want to thank EDP Renewables North America for their continued commitment to Randolph County's success," said Chamberlain.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up to receive future digital issues of Energy Global for free here.