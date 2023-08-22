ACCIONA Energía to build new 280 MW wind project in Canada

ACCIONA Energía has announced the start of the construction of Forty Mile, a 280 MW wind project in the County of Forty Mile No. 8 in Alberta, Canada.

Forty Mile has been developed by Renewable Energy Systems Canada, Inc. (RES), and its construction is expected to finalise in 1Q25. The wind farm will feature 49 Nordex turbines and will be ACCIONA Energía’s largest wind project in North America. The project has the potential to be expanded up to 400 MW at a second phase.

Forty Mile will create up to 250 jobs during the peak construction phase and up to 25 permanent jobs once operational. ACCIONA Energía and RES will work closely with stakeholders, including local governmental agencies and landowners to ensure a smooth development and to maximise the positive impacts of the project on the community.

The project falls under ACCIONA Energía’s Social Impact Management program, which re-invests a portion of its annual revenue to support education, wellness, and environmental stewardship programs in the communities where it operates.

ACCIONA Energía already owns and operates four wind farms in Canada, totalling more than 180 MW of wind capacity. The construction of this project expands the company’s footprint in North America and continues advancing in its commitment to growth and geographic diversification plans.