Vestas secures 288 MW order for two projects in the USA

Vestas has received a 288 MW order to power two undisclosed wind farms in the USA. The order consists of 30 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines and 34 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines for the two projects.

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 2Q24 with commissioning scheduled for the 3Q24.

The customer and projects are undisclosed.