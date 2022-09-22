Vestas secures 104 MW order with Polimix Energia in Brazil

Polimix Energia Ltd has signed an agreement with Vestas for the supply and installation of 23 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines for the Mundo Novo wind park located in São Miguel do Gostoso in the municipality of Rio Grande do Norte in the northeast of Brazil.

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Polimix Energia, one of the largest companies in Brazil who, as Vestas, has a strong commitment to the country’s energy transition. This order highlights the sustainable performance of Polimix Energia as the Vestas wind turbines will power the concrete plants of the Polimix Energia group in the northeast of Brazil. This underlines how our solutions can support energy-intensive industries accelerate their energy transition by powering their operations in a sustainable and cost-effective way,” said Eric Rodrigues Gomes, Senior Sales Director for Vestas Brazil.

Turbine delivery is planned for 3Q23 and 4Q23, whilst commissioning is expected for the beginning of 2Q24.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.