Vestas secures 239 MW order in the US
Published by Theodore Reed-Martin,
Editorial Assistant
Energy Global,
Vestas has received a 239 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in the US. The order consists of 53 V163-4.5 MW wind turbines.
The orders include supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.
Turbine delivery begins in 4Q24 with commissioning scheduled for 2025.
For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.
Energy Global's Autumn 2023 issue
The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia..
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/wind/22112023/vestas-secures-239-mw-order-in-the-us/
You might also like
Ready to revolutionise the cement industry?
Join our sister publication, World Cement, in Lisbon, 10 – 13 March 2024, for their first in-person conference and exhibition: EnviroTech.
This exclusive knowledge and networking event will bring together cement producers, industry leaders, technical experts, analysts, and other stakeholders to discuss the latest technologies, processes, and policies being deployed at the forefront of the cement industry’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.
GE Vernova and Next Hydrogen sign MoU
GE Vernova’s Power Conversion business and Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. have signed a memorandum of understanding to integrate Next Hydrogen’s electrolysis technology with GE Vernova’s power systems offerings to produce green hydrogen.