Vestas secures 239 MW order in the US

Vestas has received a 239 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in the US. The order consists of 53 V163-4.5 MW wind turbines.

The orders include supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery begins in 4Q24 with commissioning scheduled for 2025.

