GE Renewable Energy provide wind turbines for a new project in Oklahoma

GE Renewable Energy has announced a 265 MW onshore wind turbine order for ALLETE Clean Energy’s Caddo wind farm, located in Caddo County, Oklahoma, US. The wind farm will utilise GE’s 2.8-127 turbines.

Construction on the project has begun, with commissioning expected in 2021. The agreement also provides for a 15-year full-service agreement.

Caddo is the fourth wind farm GE Renewable Energy and ALLETE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of ALLETE, have built together in the US, and upon completion they will have a combined installed base of more than 750 MW.

McDonalds will purchase 200 MW from Caddo Wind through a power purchase agreement (PPA).

GE’s 2 MW product platform has a total installed capacity of 20 GW and operates at an average of approximately 98% availability.

The US wind market continues to be strong. GE Renewable Energy has booked more than 2.5 GW of orders for onshore wind turbines in the US through 1H2020, and was recognised by AWEA as one of the top manufacturers of wind turbines in the US in 2019, capturing 45% of new capacity additions as well as 46% of projects under construction or in advanced development of the total onshore wind installed nationwide.