Nordex Group starts series production of its 6 MW class in Rostock

Accompanied by Jochen Schulte, State Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Tourism, and Labour of the State of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Plant Manager, Alexander Farnkopf, and in the presence of approximately 800 colleagues, Nordex’s CEO José Luis Blanco has pressed the start button for the series production of the 6 MW class wind turbine nacelles.

The Rostock plant is the core of the Nordex Group’s worldwide nacelle production network. More than 50% of Nordex nacelles are produced here. The Group has spent some €2 million in converting this production plant to expand their three main production lines and adapt them to this type of high-performance wind turbine.

The technical evolution to reach this latest generation of wind turbines is quite remarkable. The oldest series turbine developed and manufactured by the Nordex Group, the 150 or 250 kW N27, was the most efficient wind turbine on the market in the early 1990s. With an output of 6.8 MWs, the N163/6.X exceeds the installed rated output of the N27/150 by more than 4400%, thus making a decisive contribution to the energy transition.

The first 6 MW wind turbines of the Delta4000 series will be used in two projects in the Netherlands, totalling 102 MW. Nordex Group has already received orders for the supply and installation of N163/6.X wind turbines which will amount to more than 1.1 GW.

