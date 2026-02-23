Enel signs agreements for wind and solar plant acquisition in the US

Enel S.p.A., acting through its wholly owned subsidiaries Enel Green Power North America and EGPNA Project Holdco 2, signed agreements with Excelsior Energy Capital for the acquisition of a portfolio of wind and solar plants, located in the US, with an overall installed capacity of 830 MW and an expected average output of around 2.1 TWh/y.

The agreements provide for a consideration of approximately US$1 billion (around €850 million) subject to adjustments customary for these types of transactions. The enterprise value referred to 100% of the portfolio is approximately US$1.3 billion. The consideration for the acquisition will be financed by cash flows from current operations.

Following the closing of the transaction, a positive net effect of approximately US$145 million per year, equivalent to around €125 million, is estimated on the Enel Group’s consolidated ordinary EBITDA at regime. Furthermore, in North America, the Enel Group is expected to achieve an installed capacity entirely from renewable sources of approximately 13 GW of wind, solar, and storage facilities.

The closing of the transaction, expected in 3Q26, is subject to certain conditions precedent customary for these kinds of transactions, including the issuance of the authorisations required by applicable US regulations.

The transaction is in line with the Enel Group’s strategy, which envisages the growth of its generation capacity from renewable sources including through the acquisition of assets already in operation in Tier 1 countries (Brownfield).

Enel is a multinational power company and a leading integrated player in the global power and renewables markets, present in 28 countries worldwide.

Enel generates electricity with approximately 93 GW of total capacity. Enel Green Power, the group’s renewables arm, has a total capacity of approximately 68 GW and a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal, and hydroelectric power, as well as energy storage facilities, installed in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

