RWE and Vestas agree turbine supply agreement for Vanguard West offshore wind farm

RWE has confirmed a contract with Vestas to supply offshore wind turbines to its Vanguard West project in the UK.

This agreement follows RWE’s success in securing a contract for difference (CFD) for the project in Allocation Round 7 (AR7), and its announcement of a long-term partnership with KKR, a leading global investment firm, to jointly realise both its Vanguard West and East offshore projects.

Under the terms of the contract, Vestas will be responsible for the supply, delivery, and commissioning of 92 of its V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbines.

RWE is currently targeting a final investment decision for Vanguard West in summer 2026 with commissioning of the project expected in 2029.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind, commented: “Following RWE’s success in Allocation Round 7 and our joint partnering with KKR, this turbine supply agreement marks a further important step towards delivering the Vanguard West project. Given RWE’s significant offshore experience, we are delighted to be partnering with Vestas, who have extensive expertise in turbine manufacture and delivery.”

Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe and Global Offshore, added: “The momentum behind offshore wind in Europe is building with the UK government stepping up its commitment in AR7 and projects like Norfolk Vanguard West moving forward. This combination of industry partnership and government commitment sends a powerful signal about the UK’s determination to drive forward its renewable energy ambitions. We are delighted to collaborate with RWE on the Norfolk Vanguard West project. The project strengthens the UK’s long-term energy security goals and helps the consumer with lower energy prices.”

The project will be built by RWE on behalf of the partnership with KKR and, once fully operational, would be capable of providing enough electricity to power the equivalent of around 1.5 million UK homes annually. Located more than 45 km off the Norfolk coast, the wind farm will connect to the onshore grid via dedicated export cable infrastructure.

