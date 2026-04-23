ENERCON signs 440 MW framework agreement in Canada

ENERCON has signed a framework agreement covering over 440 MW for E-175 EP5 E2 turbines in Canada.

The agreement was concluded in late April 2026 with an undisclosed customer.

Under the agreement, multiple onshore wind projects in Canada will be developed exclusively with ENERCON wind turbines. ENERCON will supply more than 60 x E 175 EP5 E2 turbines, with initial deliveries to Canada scheduled to begin in 2027.

The agreement represents an important milestone in the international market rollout of ENERCON’s new flagship turbine. With a rated power of 7 MW and a rotor diameter of 175 m, the E 175 EP5 E2 is among the highest yielding onshore wind turbines currently available.

The E 175 EP5 E2 is a cornerstone of ENERCON’s market strategy and forms the foundation of the company’s current product portfolio. Turbines supplied to Canada will be equipped with ENERCON’s Cold Climate Package and blade heating system and will fully comply with all applicable Canadian certification requirements.

Udo Bauer, ENERCON’s CEO, commented: “This framework agreement shows that the E-175 EP5 E2 is the optimal fit for the Canadian market. Canada is a key strategic market for ENERCON. With the E-175 EP5 E2, we are bringing our most advanced turbine platform to a country where we have built long standing partnerships and deep operational experience over the past 25 years. We are fully committed to Canada’s clean energy transition and looking forward to this new partnership and further business opportunities.”

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