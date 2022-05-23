Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy partner on floating offshore wind farm

Tibula Energia is the name of the latest floating offshore wind farm project off the northeastern coast of Sardinia, proposed by Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy as part of the partnership between the two companies.

To involve the north-eastern communities of the island before starting the ministerial authorisation process, the developers are having a number of meetings with local stakeholders to present the project proposal in detail and inviting their feedback which will be included in the final design.

Key numbers of Tibula Energia are:

62 floating wind turbines, positioned at a distance from the coast ranging from 25 km - 40 km. The turbines will be almost imperceptible to the human eye from the coast.

Total installed capacity of 975 MW.

Expected annual production of more than 3.4 TWh, equivalent to the consumption of over 900 000 households.

Will avoid the emission of more than 1.6 million t of CO 2 /y.

The ongoing global energy transition requires the involvement of communities and affects all sectors, fostering new technologies and skills. Thanks to the inexhaustible resource of offshore wind, Tibula Energia’s development project will contribute to the boosting of the regional industrial system on which it will be integrated, while fully respecting ecosystems.

Meetings with local communities will be carried out over the next few weeks and are focused on presenting the real economic and development benefits of the projects, including:

The generation of thousands of stable jobs in the medium-long term: up to 3200 full-time jobs during the manufacturing, assembly, and construction stages, and more than 180 for plant maintenance after the wind farm is operational.

Innovation, research, and development through collaborative schemes with Sardinia’s universities, research centres, and regional technology parks.

Development of the local supply chain based on Falck Renewables’ inclusive and sustainable business model which encourages proximity of supply, giving priority to local businesses.

The development of the island’s main industrial ports for the assembly, operation, and maintenance of the farm.

In addition to the production of green energy, the project aims to support the sustainable growth of local communities through initiatives which will benefit the area, such as plant co-ownership schemes or support for community-led projects.

Exploratory research into local sea and wind conditions, environmental impacts, and industrial infrastructures has been underway over the past 12 months. The request for a maritime concession was submitted on 6 May, and the authorisation process with the Ministry of Ecological Transition will begin in the next few weeks.

Ksenia Balanda, Tibula Energia Technical Director, said: “We feel that the value of our projects is measured by their ability to benefit local communities. Through dialogue and engaging with local people, we aim to create a development model focused on collaboration with local communities to support their goals.”

