Wind energy consortium continue work to improve turbine efficiency

A consortium of GE Renewable Energy, LM Wind Power and TNO, are collaborating on the TIADE project to develop technologies and design methods for more efficient operation of next-generation wind turbine rotors and wind farms with large rotor wakes, and demonstrate them in the field.

The TIADE project touched a new milestone with the research wind turbine becoming fully operational. The innovations developed in the project will be tested on the full-scale 130 m diameter turbine recently installed in Wieringermeer, the Netherlands. The turbine is powered by two-piece blades, which allows the outer 12 m of the blades to be replaced by several innovative tips.

Various innovative blade add-ons, such as spoilers, serrations, vortex generators, ‘turbulators’ and blade tip improvements will be validated using advanced measurement techniques. The results will accelerate widescale application of rotors with higher annual energy production and thus a considerably lower cost of offshore wind energy.

These solutions can be applied to newly manufactured wind turbines in the factory, but they can partly also be retrofitted to existing offshore wind farms. With both options available, implementation of the technologies in offshore wind farms can be done from 2023.

The consortium comprising of GE Renewable Energy, LM Wind Power and TNO was established in 2020 to test new research on blade tip improvements under the three-year and 10 months TIADE project, with partial funding from the ‘Topsector Energiesubsidie’ of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs.

