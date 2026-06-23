ENERCON partners with ATES for equipment production in Türkiye

Following the localisation of rotor blade production, ENERCON will now also have the generators and hybrid steel towers for its new flagship model, the E-175 EP5 E2, manufactured in Türkiye. Corresponding production partnership agreements were signed today (19 June) at the Turkish-German Energy Forum in Ankara in the presence of German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Katherina Reiche, and her Turkish counterpart Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, by ENERCON, ATES Wind Power and ATES Celik.

Under the agreements, ATES Wind Power will in future manufacture generators for projects in Türkiye using ENERCON’s most powerful and highest-yielding wind turbine type at its plant in Aliaga, Izmir Province. This will create 300 new jobs at the site. The partnership will also help secure more jobs at suppliers in the region. The existing production partnership with ATES Celik is being expanded to include steel towers for ENERCON’s Hybrid Steel Tower (HST) portfolio for the E-175 EP5 E2. The plant in Bergama, Izmir Province, will in future manufacture HST components for projects in Türkiye and in Europe. ENERCON has enjoyed a long-standing, trusting collaboration with ATES.

“The production partnership with ATES is a concrete example of successful German-Turkish co-operation,” said ENERCON COO, Heiko Juritz, at the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Ankara. “Our joint initiative will further strengthen local industrial expertise, deepen our bilateral cooperation and make a significant contribution to Türkiye’s long-term energy transition goals. For ENERCON, this collaboration also has the advantage of making our supply chains more resilient, particularly for tower components.”

“Our more than 13-year partnership with ENERCON is built on a strong foundation of trust, technical excellence, and a shared commitment to advancing renewable energy,” added Mahmut Güldogan, Vice President ATES Wind Power. “Over the years, this collaboration has evolved into a strategic alliance that continues to create value not only for our companies, but also for the broader wind energy ecosystem. We are proud to expand our production capabilities to include generator components and hybrid steel tower manufacturing within the scope of ENERCON’s E-175 EP5 E2 platform, while also contributing to the restructuring and further development of ENERCON’s blade production operations in Bergama. This step marks an important milestone in strengthening local manufacturing capabilities, supporting regional employment, and enhancing supply chain resilience for both the Turkish and European markets. As ATES Wind Power, we remain committed to deepening our collaboration with ENERCON and to playing an active role in supporting Türkiye’s long-term renewable energy ambitions.”

With this further step toward localisation, ENERCON meets the local content requirements for participation in the Turkish tendering system. The regulations stipulate that a certain proportion of the wind turbine components must be produced in the country itself.

“The production of rotor blades and generators in Bergama thus creates a solid foundation for our customers to participate in government tenders with the E-175 EP5 E2,” commented Heiko Juritz. Generator production is set to start at ATES in Q4/2026. Deliveries of the first HST towers manufactured in Türkiye have already begun.

The E-175 EP5 E2 is ENERCON’s new top model and, with a nominal power of 7.0 MW and a rotor diameter of 175 m, it is one of the highest-yielding onshore wind turbines in Europe. The E-175 EP5 E2 is also the central pillar of the company’s market strategy and forms the basis for the portfolio of solutions with which ENERCON supports its customers. The international market launch is in full swing. ENERCON only recently signed supply contracts with Turkish customers, among others, for a total yield of more than 300 MW.

“Türkiye remains one of ENERCON’s most important international key markets’, explained Heiko Juritz. ‘With our investment in the production of components for the E-175 EP5 E2, we are reaffirming our long-term commitment to the region. ENERCON and ATES are ready to support our Turkish customers in the further expansion of onshore wind energy.”

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