Wien Energie commissions Loidesthal II wind farm

The Loidesthal II wind farm, the most powerful wind farm in Wien Energie’s portfolio, developed by ImWind, is now operational.

A total of 10 wind turbines from Wien Energie are now producing clean, green electricity in the Lower Austrian town of Zistersdorf, enough to power more than 44 000 average households per year. This makes a significant contribution to domestic energy security and a reliable electricity supply.

Ulli Sima, City Councillor for Mobility, Urban Development, and Vienna’s Public Utilities, commented: “We are currently realising more than ever how important a completely independent, clean, and local electricity supply is. With the acquisition of ImWind in 2025, Wien Energie already took a decisive step towards securing stable, affordable electricity prices in the long term. The joint expansion is now proceeding at a record pace. With the Loidesthal II wind farm, we have commissioned the most powerful wind farm in Wien Energie’s entire portfolio, and this year we will surpass the total renewable energy capacity of 1000 MW from solar, wind, and hydropower.”

Elmar Schöberl, Mayor of Zistersdorf, noted: “With the Loidesthal II wind farm, we are not only setting an example for climate protection, but also creating a sustainable future for our community and the entire region.”

The new wind farm is part of a comprehensive expansion initiative. By 2026, Wien Energie will double its own wind power capacity to around 520 MW through the acquisition of the ImWind portfolio as well as the Loidesthal II and Ebreichsdorf wind farms. Further projects, such as the Gruberkogel and Steinriegel III wind farms, are already in the planning stages.

Alma Kahler, CEO of Wien Energie, and Karl Gruber, CEO of ImWind, jointly explained: “Loidesthal II is a strong signal for the energy transition. Wien Energie and ImWind are pooling their expertise to massively accelerate the expansion of wind power. Our goal is clear: we are expanding renewable energy on an industrial scale – efficiently, sustainably, and with a focus on security of supply.”

While the Loidesthal II wind farm is currently the largest wind farm in Wien Energie’s portfolio, it will only be able to hold this position for a few years. With a capacity of 72 MW, the Steinriegel III wind farm, the next record-breaking wind farm, is already in the planning stages.

By 2030, the two companies aim to realise a total of 1800 MW of renewable energy capacity in Austria, enough to supply the equivalent of all Viennese households. An expansion to 2800 MW is planned by 2040. This will enable Wien Energie to supply the entire Viennese transport sector with renewable electricity by 2040.

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