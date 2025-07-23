ABB completes critical substation scope for world's largest offshore wind farm

The final electrical substation for Dogger Bank C has been floated out to sea for installation, marking a major milestone in ABB's electrical infrastructure delivery for the world's largest offshore wind farm, which is supporting efforts to decarbonise the UK grid.

Located over 130 km off the coast of Yorkshire in the UK, the three-phase Dogger Bank offshore wind development will deliver clean electricity to approximately 6 million homes when fully operational. ABB's advanced electrification and digital solutions enable the reliable transmission of offshore renewable power at large scale.

Working in collaboration with Norwegian contractor Aibel, ABB delivered the complete electrical system for Dogger Bank C's offshore substation, having been selected in 2019 to supply electrical substations for all three phases, Dogger Bank A, B, and C.

“We’ve had a strong, collaborative relationship with ABB for many years, even before the Dogger Bank project. When we signed the contract for Dogger Bank C, it was more than a transaction – it marked the continuation of a trusted partnership,” said Olav Opedal, Project Manager at Aibel.

The scope for this project includes auxiliary control systems, overall OT security, IT infrastructure, condition monitoring, telecoms, low voltage power distribution, and bus ducts. Combined with digital technologies, these systems enhance availability, safety and efficiency while enabling remote operations and predictive maintenance to reduce offshore staffing and extend asset life.

ABB’s technology and engineering solutions act as a central gateway that unlocks the offshore wind process, allowing the electricity generated by wind turbines to flow through to the national grid and into peoples’ homes. When the turbines at Dogger Bank produce power, offshore substations allow the alternating current (AC) to be converted to direct current (DC) so the electricity can be transported to onshore substations, where it is inverted back to AC.

“Wind is a green and abundant resource, making it a prime enabler of energy security and energy independence,” added Kristine Høysæter, Project Manager at ABB’s Energy Industries division. “We're proud to work alongside partners like Aibel to make these complex systems efficient, reliable and scalable.”

“Projects like Dogger Bank showcase how automation and digitalisation have a key role to play in the integration of energy generation, grid management, and storage,” commented Pedro Patacão, Global Offshore Wind Business Manager at ABB’s Energy Industries division. “From initial design to ongoing operation and maintenance, ABB is committed to delivering innovative solutions that ensure offshore wind projects are not only efficient and reliable but built for sustainable, long-term success.”

