Vattenfall commissions TÜV SÜD to perform project certification

Vattenfall has chosen TÜV SÜD to carry out project certification for the implementation phase of the Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind farms, located in the German North Sea. The two wind farms comprise 112 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with an overall capacity of 1.6 GW and are scheduled to go into service in 2028.

The certification of the project will comply with the standard of the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (Bundesamt für Seeschifffahrt und Hydrographie, BSH). BSH approval covers several phases. In the implementation phase of the two wind farms Nordlicht 1 and 2, the TÜV SÜD experts will survey the manufacturing, assembly, transportation, and installation of the individual WTG components, as well as the commissioning of the WTGs, and will issue the project certificates for both wind farms.

“We are very excited about this contract and appreciate the trust placed in us,” said Friedrich Pienkny, Project Manager at TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH. “The execution of the wind farms Nordlicht 1 and 2 shows that the targeted expansion of energy from renewable sources is making progress.”

