Jones Bros starts work on North Kyle wind farm

A leading civil engineering firm has started work on the 49-turbine North Kyle wind farm in East Ayrshire, Scotland, which will have the capacity to power more than 160 000 households.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has been appointed as principal contractor for the £300 million scheme near Dalmellington, on and around the former Chalmerston and House of Water coal mining sites.

The Brockwell Energy-led development, which was first devised in 2016, will be capable of generating 220.5 MW of renewable energy, with plans to provide £65 million in community benefits over 40 years.

Jones Bros completed enabling works in May, which included construction of the SP Energy Networks (SPEN) substation platform and construction compound.

Scheduled activity for the North Wales-based firm includes constructing reinforced concrete foundations, excavating, and backfilling for cabling, as well as creating 24 km of new access tracks and upgrading a further 20 km to allow for turbine and transformer delivery.

Contracts Director, Garod Evans, said: “This is our 20th Scottish wind farm, and it is of national significance in terms of scale, which is proof of our strong reputation in the sector.

“Our highly skilled team has already been hard at work, which has allowed us to hit the ground running on the main bulk of the project.”

The company’s Scotland-based personnel has been strengthened by the recruitment from the region’s talent pool, with around 100 staff, including apprentices, set to be onsite at peak times.

Garod added: “It’s wonderful to be able to create jobs opportunities for people in the community, and it is exactly what we did when we worked on Benbrack wind farm, which is just a stone’s throw from North Kyle.

“As with all our projects, we will be actively looking to join forces with local contractors to further strengthen our supply chain.”

First power generation from the wind farm in south west Scotland is expected in autumn 2024.

Richard Buckland, Brockwell Energy’s Project Manager, added: “The Jones Bros team were a pleasure to deal with during the tendering and contracting process. They have been consistent and reliable throughout and have brought some valuable and creative ideas on foundation design and final layout.

“We look forward to working with them as we deliver this flagship project together.”

