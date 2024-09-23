Bruno Bartel to lead North Star’s European offshore wind ambitions

North Star has appointed Bruno Bartel as its new European renewables lead. Stationed in Hamburg, he will be instrumental in advancing the strategic growth objectives of the UK's leading hybrid service operation vessel (SOV) operator within the region.

With almost nine years’ experience working for vessel chartering organisations in Germany, Bruno began his career at a Hamburg-based offshore wind brokerage firm. Here, he honed his skills in ship chartering and asset management, executing projects in the country’s rapidly evolving market. He has also worked for several of Hamburg’s family-owned ship businesses. His academic background includes a B.Sc. in Shipping from London Metropolitan University and an LL.M. in International Maritime Law from Swansea University.

In his new role, Bruno will act as the primary contact for North Star’s European clients operating outside of UK waters, helping to leverage the region’s growing offshore wind market opportunity. He will also assist North Star’s HR team with local recruitment.

North Star CEO, Matthew Gordon, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bruno to North Star as we continue to expand our presence in the European offshore wind market. His extensive maritime experience, energy and deep understanding of the chartering sector will be invaluable as we work towards our strategic goal of adding 40 hybrid SOVs to our fleet by 2040. We are confident that Bruno will play a key role in driving this growth and delivering exceptional service to our clients. We are exhibiting at WindEnergy Hamburg, which will be a great opportunity for those attending to meet Bruno, as well as our senior team.”

In February 2024, the firm secured a newbuild contract for its first SOV to be deployed offshore Germany. The SOV bound for EnBW’s He Dreiht wind farm will commence its decade-long charter from the end of next year, supporting wind maintenance technicians in-field with high-comfort accommodation, warehousing, and a logistics hub.

Bruno added: “I’m excited to join North Star and build on the strong foundation already in place to make North Star the leading SOV service provider in continental Europe. Many aspects attracted me, including its rich 137-year legacy, hands-on personable approach, in-house cadet programme and SOV training. Overall, North Star’s expert ship and technical management skills and proven track record for reliability and safety sets the business leagues apart from the competition. I look forward to meeting with our clients and technology partners in the coming weeks and working with the team to achieve our European ambitions.”

North Star entered the SOV market in December 2021. Since then, the UK business – which has a 1400 strong workforce and operations in Aberdeen, Lowestoft, and Newcastle – has eight high-performance offshore wind ships designed to support O&M operations either delivered or currently under construction.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!