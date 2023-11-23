Bioconstruct GmbH places wind order with the Nordex Group

Bioconstruct GmbH has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply and installation of six N163/6.X turbines for the Bösel-West wind farm in Lower Saxony. The order also includes premium service for maintenance of the 40.8 MW wind farm for a period of 20 years.

The Nordex Group will start installing the turbines in the wind farm in the joint municipality of Lüchow (Wendland) in autumn 2024: Three will be built in the territory of the municipality of Wustrow and three in the territory of the city of Lüchow. Commissioning of Bösel-West with the 6.8 MW turbines on hybrid towers with a hub height of 164 m is scheduled for summer 2025.

"We are pleased that the two municipalities of Lüchow and Wustrow are giving their full support to our project so that together we can further develop the extension of renewable energy," said Henrik Borgmeyer, Managing Director of bioconstruct. “The municipalities within a circumference of 2.5 km around Bösel-West will profit financially from the electricity produced in the wind farms: “These municipalities receive a share of the proceeds of 0.2 cent per kilowatt hour and can use this money as they wish for projects in the municipalities. With a planned annual output of 80 000 MWh of electricity, this equates to an annual amount of at least €150 000 for the municipalities." The local population of Lüchow and Wustrow has the possibility of participating in the citizen wind farm in the form of fixed-interest loans and in the proceeds from the wind farm. In addition to this, all the landowners involved can participate in the wind farm.

"We are very happy about this new project and the collaboration with bioconstruct," added Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central of the Nordex Group. "In order to take account of the concerns of locals with regard to shadow casting and sound as well as wide-ranging measures to protect animals in the form of switch-offs and reduced speed at night, from the very start of project planning bioconstruct decided to use turbines with large hub heights in order to compensate for losses in yield. The N163/6.X with a hub height of 164 m is a tried and tested turbine, known for its extreme efficiency and reliability, especially at medium wind speeds – such as prevail at the Bösel-West site, at seven metres a second.”

