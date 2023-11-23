ONE to trial wind propulsion technology for sustainable shipping

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the launch of a new trial aimed at unlocking the potential of wind propulsion as a sustainable solution for the maritime industry. Following the successful completion of a factory test, ONE, in partnership with Dutch maritime wind-powered technology experts Econowind, is set to install two containerised wind assist devices, known as VentoFoil containers, on the MV Kalamazoo. The 1036 TEU feeder vessel operates between Pusan, Yokohama, and Honolulu, and is owned by NORSE UK and operated by Goodwood Ship Management, Singapore.

The VentoFoils, which resemble airplane wings, are designed to harness wind energy, resulting in a significant reduction in fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Each VentoFoil is equipped with smart suction system that optimise airflow and maximise thrust, and has the potential to generate up to 400 kW of power, reducing fuel consumption by 5%. They are fully automatic, adjust for wind speed and direction, and can be started from the ship bridge.

“ONE is committed to minimising our environmental impact and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Hiroki Tsujii, Managing Director at ONE. “This trial with Econowind is an important step forward in our efforts to explore innovative and sustainable solutions for the maritime industry.”

The trial, scheduled to begin in January 2024 and run for approximately six months, will be a comprehensive study, with ONE closely monitoring the performance of the VentoFoils. Data on fuel consumption, emissions reductions, and overall operational efficiency will be collected. The results of the trial will be used to assess the long-term viability of wind propulsion as a sustainable shipping solution.

This collaboration with Econowind and NORSE UK, who are committed towards ‘Target Net Zero by 2050’, aligns with ONE’s broader green strategy, encompassing initiatives to enhance carbon management, optimise operational efficiency, explore alternative fuels and technologies, and engage in community green building.ONE remains steadfast in its commitment to leading the transition to a more sustainable maritime industry.