Vestas wins onshore order in the UK

Vestas has secured a 217 MW order from SSE Generation Ltd for the Strathy South wind energy project in Scotland, the UK. Vestas will deliver 35 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines, and the order includes supply, delivery, installation, and commissioning of the turbines. This order marks the first deployment of V162-6.2 MW turbines in the UK.

Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 20-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“This project marks another, positive first for Vestas in the UK. Last year we secured our first EnVentus order in the country. Now we’re delighted to partner with SSE on the first deployment in the UK of the larger V162-6.2 MW turbines. Vestas’ broad range of onshore wind solutions continue to deliver a robust solution for the UK electricity market,” stated James Robinson, Country Manager and Director Sales UK for Vestas Northern and Central Europe.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 4Q26 with the project expected to be operational in 3Q27.

