Vestas awarded Japanese project

Vestas has secured a 47 MW order with Shimizu Corporation for the Oritsume Minami 1 Wind Farm in Iwate prefecture, Japan. Owned by Japan Renewable Energy Corporation, the wind project will be constructed by Shimizu Corporation and will feature 13 V105-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode with 84 m towers.

The company will also undertake a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the wind farm, providing an energy-based availability guarantee to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

Delivery of Vestas’ turbines will begin in 1Q2022, with commissioning scheduled for 4Q2022.

