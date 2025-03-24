SUSI Partners sells onshore wind farm in Sweden

SUSI Partners has sold the 95 MW Lyngsåsa wind farm, located in the south of Sweden, to Norwegian energy company, Equinor.

With this transaction, SUSI has now exited three quarters of the SUSI Renewable Energy Fund II’s (SREF II) assets.

The Lyngsåsa wind farm consists of 22 turbines combining for an average annual power production of 311 GWh. This is enough to cover the electricity consumption of more than 60 000 Swedish households (excluding heating) and accounts for more than 320 000 t of avoided carbon dioxide equivalent emissions to date. SUSI had acquired the asset in 2019 at ready-to-build stage and has now sold the asset to Equinor after more than five years of asset management.

As part of its active asset management and value creation approach, SUSI has also started the development of a 95 MW solar photovoltaics (PV) plant in Lyngsåsa, enhancing the site’s renewable energy generation potential.

SUSI launched SREF II in 2014 and built a diversified portfolio of operating onshore wind and solar PV assets located across Europe. Projects were acquired at ready-to-build and operating stages and have all built up a robust production track record since their respective start of commercial operations.

SUSI ensured strong downside protection and cash flow visibility through long-term power-purchase agreements and access to feed-in schemes that provide a minimum off-take price guarantee across the SREF II portfolio. At the same time, SUSI secured adequate levels of exposure to merchant power prices to retain upside potential and ensure inflation protection in high-power price environments.

The company maintained proactive oversight of its SREF II construction process and emerging commercial and technical matters in close collaboration with technical and commercial management, as well as operations and maintenance providers. Additionally, SUSI pursued various value-adding initiatives across its portfolio, including the extension of the assets’ design life and the exploration of the potential for repowering and co-location with battery energy storage capacity and complementary renewable power generation.

With the sale of the Lyngsåsa wind farm, SUSI has now sold three quarters of SREF II’s assets based on invested capital, thereby delivering well-performing, resilient, and SFDR 9-aligned assets to new owners.

