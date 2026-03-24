Aneo submits concession application for Stokkfjellet 2

Aneo has submitted a concession application to NVE for Stokkfjellet 2 in Selbu municipality.

This is one of the first applications for new onshore wind power in Norway since the concession process was reopened in 2023.

CEO, Gunnar Hovland, Aneo, commented: “Here, we have a well-functioning wind farm with designated area and available capacity in the grid. At the same time, the power demand in Trøndelag is increasing. So, it makes sense to utilise what we already have.”

The expansion includes up to nine wind turbines with a total installed capacity of up to 54 MW. This could provide an annual production of approximately 142 GWh – equivalent to the electricity consumption of about 9000 households.

With the expansion, the total production from Stokkfjellet could exceed 454 GWh annually, which corresponds to the electricity consumption of nearly 29 000 households.

The project largely builds on existing infrastructure. Access roads, power lines, service buildings, and parts of the transformer facility will be reused. New measures include internal roads and cables for the turbines, foundations, and an extension of the existing transformer building.

There is also an application to install a battery of up to 22 MW. The battery will contribute to the stable operation of the facility and enhance the flexibility of the power system.

Project Manager, Sveinung Susort, added: “Stokkfjellet 2 is a project we believe can contribute important renewable power while also creating value locally in Selbu. We have worked thoroughly with the knowledge base and believe the project is well adapted to both the area and the need for more renewable energy. For us, it is about helping to solve the climate challenge while considering the local community.”

The estimated commissioning is at the earliest in 2028.

Stokkfjellet wind farm currently provides around 15 million NOK in annual revenues to Selbu municipality through taxes and fees. An expansion could provide an additional approximately 10 million NOK in increased revenue, in addition to local activity during both the construction and operational phases.

The planning area is around 6 km2, with the actual expansion making up about 2.5 km2. The impact assessments were conducted in collaboration with Multiconsult and Norconsult.

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