Cerulean Winds completes ecological surveys

Cerulean Winds, a lead developer of 3 GW+ UK floating offshore wind, has completed 72 digital aerial surveys (DAS) for its Aspen, Beech, and Cedar developments, collecting ecological data across an area of 2784 km2.

The work, completed by HiDef Surveying using fixed-wing aircraft equipped with ultra-high-resolution digital surveying technology, took place between April 2023 and March 2025.

The data will be used in environmental assessments for the project’s consenting phase and to ensure compliance with UK and European environmental legislation. The findings will also help optimise sustainable project planning, including turbine placement and infrastructure planning.

Survey activity commenced immediately following the announcement of INTOG leasing awards in March 2023, enabling Cerulean to accelerate environmental data collection and keep consenting timelines on track.

“The completion of this best-in-class work, delivered at scale, is another milestone in the development of the UK’s floating offshore wind industry. The HiDef team have provided the accurate data we need to make our projects as sustainable as possible,” said Dan Jackson, Founding Director of Cerulean Winds. “We’re now looking ahead, alongside our consortium of partners, to developing the project and capturing the benefits of a UK-based floating offshore wind industry.”

Having completed the surveys, Cerulean is set to submit its environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the Aspen project, a critical step in accelerating timely project delivery and achieving commercial operation.

Nicholas Tompkins CEO from HiDef Surveying, said: “Completing 72 DAS across these sites marks a significant milestone in offshore wind development. This large scale data collection effort supports comprehensive environmental assessments, aiding the consenting process and ensuring sustainable project planning. By using ultra-high-resolution digital surveying technology, we have achieved precise species identification while minimising environmental impact – reinforcing our commitment to innovation in offshore monitoring.”

Once built, the three Cerulean Winds projects (Aspen, Beech, and Cedar), could comprise up to 300 turbines. The 1 GW Aspen site will be developed first, providing new offshore wind capacity helping to meet the UK government’s 50 GW by 2030 target.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.