Greenvolt Group finalises wind farm sale in Poland

Greenvolt Power, a leading developer of large-scale wind, photovoltaic, and energy storage projects and part of the Greenvolt Group, has finalised the sale of the Pelplin wind farm.

The buyer, Enea Nowa Energia, is part of the Enea Group, one of Poland’s largest electricity suppliers. The transaction, valued at €174.4 million, has been completed.

Located in the Pelplin municipality in north-central Poland, the project has secured all necessary permits and is fully operational, comprising 16 Siemens Gamesa SG145 turbines of 5.2 MW each, for a total installed capacity of 83.2 MW.

Enea Group operates across the entire electricity value chain, from fuel supply and energy generation to distribution, sales, and customer service. The acquisition is aligned with the group’s focus on accelerating the development of renewable energy sources.

João Manso Neto, CEO of the Greenvolt Group, commented: “The Pelplin wind farm project is a demonstration of our ability to develop utility-scale assets that are valued by the market. The acquisition by Enea Nowa Energia confirms this and aligns with the strategy of selling a significant part of our portfolio at RtB or COD, depending on where the most value can be created.”

The sale of the Pelplin wind farm, alongside the concluded transaction of the Sompolno hybrid project announced in early April 2025, resulted in a cash-in of nearly €250 million for the Greenvolt Group, reflecting the implementation of its strategy to develop and monetise high-quality renewable energy assets and reinforcing its role in the energy transition.

Grzegorz Kinelski, President of the Enea, added: “We perceive the energy transition as an opportunity not only for the development of the Enea Group, but also for increasing Poland’s energy security and improving the quality of life for current and future generations. Our development strategy until 2035 is a response to the dynamically changing market and social environment. We focus on green energy, innovations, and modern technologies that will allow us to become a more flexible and modern energy group. Investments in wind farms, such as the one in Pelplin, are a concrete step towards achieving our goals – increasing the installed capacity in renewable energy sources, diversifying the energy mix, and creating value for customers, shareholders, and society.”

To achieve its strategic goals by 2035, the Enea Group will allocate nearly PLN 107.5 billion, the majority of which will be invested in the development of renewable energy sources, energy storage systems, and the modernisation of distribution networks.

Bartosz Krysta, Management Board Member for Commercial Matters at Enea, concluded: “The acquisition of the wind farm is Pelplin is a strategic step in realising our development vision. This investment is fully aligned with a commitment to the development of sustainable, green energy sources, which are the foundation of our long-term strategy. The wind farm, purchased from Greenvolt Power, is a valuable addition to our renewable energy portfolio, supporting the development of the renewable energy sector in Poland and strengthening Enea’s role in the transformation of the national energy market.”

Construction of the Pelplin wind farm officially began in June 2023. The investment was completed on schedule in December 2024. The facility holds a key position in the context of renewable energy installations due to its connection to a crucial grid node (the PSE Pelplin Main Supply Point – 400/110 kV "Pelplin"), which is one of the most important electricity sources in the northern part of the country.

The wind farm is equipped with Siemens Gamesa SG145 turbines, among the most advanced on the market, each with a capacity of 5.2 MW and recognised for their efficiency and high performance in large-scale projects.

Located in northern Poland, an area known for its favourable wind conditions, the project makes a significant contribution to the country's energy transition and enhances the resilience of the power grid, helping to reduce the risk of energy shortages.

