Cadeler signs contract for the installation of 72 wind turbines at Inch Cape offshore wind farm

Cadeler A/S has announced the signing of a firm contract with Inch Cape Offshore Ltd for the installation of 72 Vestas 15 MW offshore wind turbines at Inch Cape offshore wind farm. The contract value is projected to fall within the range of €114 – 130 million, with installation due to commence in 4Q26. This project illustrates Cadeler’s commitment to expanding its partner portfolio, while strengthening and diversifying its contract backlog.

Located 15 km off the East Coast of Scotland in the North Sea, Inch Cape offshore wind farm will generate enough energy to power the equivalent of approximately 1.6 million UK households. For the successful execution of this project, Cadeler will utilise one of its two state-of-the-art newbuild M-class installation vessels. The overall duration of the project is estimated to be around 249 days.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, said: “This contract once again illustrates the increasing demand for our new build state-of-the-art vessels and our commitment to expanding our partner portfolio, while strengthening our overall contract backlog. With the recent renewal and continuing expansion of our fleet of jack-up offshore wind installation vessels – the industry’s largest – Cadeler is ready to meet the fast-growing and dynamic market demand.”

