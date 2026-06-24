Nordex Group receives 112 MW order from NeXtWind for wind farm in Germany

The Nordex Group has received a new order in Germany for 112 MW.

The customer is NeXtWind Management GmbH. For the Altmark wind farm in Saxony-Anhalt, the Nordex Group will supply and install 16 N175/6.X wind turbines with 179-m hub heights. The order also includes a 20-year Premium Service contract.

The wind farm will be built between the cities Salzwedel and Stendal and is one of the most significant repowering projects in the region. Installation of the turbines is scheduled to start in November 2027, with commissioning planned for spring 2028.

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group, commented: “With the N175/6.X and a hub height of 179 m, we are delivering a major project for NeXtWind in Saxony-Anhalt and making a measurable contribution to the energy transition in Germany. We appreciate NeXtWind’s renewed trust in us and look forward to continuing our partnership on this landmark project.”

For years, Saxony-Anhalt has played a key role in the expansion of wind energy. The Altmark region offers very favourable wind conditions. Large scale projects such as the 112 MW Altmark wind farm underline the importance of the federal state for a fossil-free, secure electricity supply.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!