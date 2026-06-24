Nordseecluster A inter-array cables installed

Global ocean services provider, DeepOcean, has completed the installation and testing of all inter-array cables at the Nordseeclusrer A wind farm, located offshore Germany.

DeepOcean’s scope of work included project management and engineering; provision of cable protection systems; offshore preparatory works including burial assessments; pre-installation cable route surveys, foundation and offshore substation preparatory works; transport and installation of inter-array cables including cable pull-in; as well as cable burial activities including seabed surveys and monitoring.

Cable-laying operations commenced in January 2026. A total of 48 inter-array cables were installed between January and April in some of the more challenging offshore weather conditions. Termination and testing activities have now been completed.

DeepOcean mobilised a fleet of four vessels for the installation campaign, including two of the company’s chartered vessels – the multi-role subsea construction vessel, Olympic Ares, and the subsea construction vessel, M/S Volantis – as well as two walk-to-work vessels supporting the campaign. In addition, seabed survey services were carried out by another vessel from DeepOcean’s fleet.

Cable-laying was conducted from the Olympic Ares, which was modified with the addition of a carousel and lay spread to safely and efficiently execute the project. The flexible lay spread can be rapidly deployed and installed on other vessels within DeepOcean’s fleet.

Subsea trenching and burial operations were conducted from the M/S Volantis, which utilised DeepOcean’s advanced UT-1 jet trenching system. The UT-1 is a versatile 2800 hp trencher capable of conducting subsea trenching for cables and pipelines up to 46 in. in diameter. It can trench installations to depths exceeding 3 m and operate in water depths up to 2500 m.

Mitchell Pike, Executive Vice President for DeepOcean’s offshore renewables division, responded: “The project operations were executed to consistently high standards, demonstrating the unique offering we bring to the industry. Our adaptable cable-laying and trenching vessels, backed by a dedicated and experienced team, deliver turnkey transport and installation solutions in a cost-effective way for our clients.”

DeepOcean managed the project out of Aberdeen, UK, with support from the company’s Norwegian offices in Haugesund and Oslo.

Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO at DeepOcean, added: “We are proud to have managed and co-ordinated such an extensive installation campaign, involving four vessels and more than 200 people engaged between DeepOcean and its partners, with the schedule optimised in a robust and safe manner. We thank RWE for entrusting us with this responsibility.”

Nordseecluster A, the first phase of the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster project, will comprise 44 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines and deliver a total installed capacity of 660 MW once fully commissioned in early 2027.

RWE owns the wind farm together with Norges Bank Investment Management.

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