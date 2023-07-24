Ørsted announces agreement on sale of Hornsea 2 transmission assets

Breesea Limited, Soundmark Wind Limited, and Sonningmay Wind Limited, a joint venture owned by Ørsted (50%) and AXA IM Alts and Crédit Agricole Assurances (CAA) (jointly 50%), have signed an agreement on the sale of their transmission assets to Diamond Transmission Partners Hornsea Two Limited (DTP).

DTP is a partnership between Diamond Transmission Corporation Limited and HICL Infrastructure PLC.

The divestment takes place in accordance with the offshore transmission owner (OFTO) regime. In September 2022, following a competitive tender, Ofgem selected DTP as preferred bidder for the offshore transmission licence for the Hornsea 2 Offshore wind farm.

The transmission assets include the onshore substation, export cables, the offshore reactive compensation substation (RCS) and the offshore substation and have been assessed by Ofgem at a value of £1.141 billion.

Ørsted will provide DTP with operations and maintenance services for the transmission assets under a long-term agreement.

Hornsea 2 is an offshore wind farm in the UK, located approximately 90 km off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea. The wind farm consists of 165 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines with an overall capacity of 1320 MW, enough to power more than 1.4 million British homes.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.