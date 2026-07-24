First electricity fed into grid from Nordseecluster A offshore wind farm

One milestone follows another at the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster offshore wind project as, just a few weeks after the installation of the first turbine, electricity from the project has been fed into the German grid for the first time.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind, commented: “The Nordseecluster, RWE’s largest offshore wind project currently under construction, is progressing exactly as planned, with the first turbine now generating electricity and feeding power into the German grid. This milestone showcases the exceptional performance of our teams and supply chain partners. Once fully operational, this 1.6-GW project will make an important contribution to Germany’s energy security while helping to decarbonise the industry.”

With a total capacity of 660 MW, Nordseecluster A is expected to be fully connected to the grid in early 2027. Installation of the wind turbines is well underway, with testing and commissioning taking place step by step. The electricity generated by the 44 wind turbines will be fed into two offshore substations, where it will be brought up to the required transmission voltage. From there, the electricity will be transmitted to the grid operator’s converter station and then transported to the mainland. Nordseecluster A has two separate grid connection points, which is why two offshore substations are required.

The second expansion phase – Nordseecluster B – will add a further 900 MW of capacity. Production of some components has already begun. Installation of the foundations is scheduled to start in 2027, followed by the installation of the 60 Vestas turbines in 2028. Nordseecluster B is scheduled to commence commercial operations in early 2029.

Together, the Nordseecluster wind farms will generate around 6.5 TWh of climate-friendly electricity annually.

Nordseecluster is a joint offshore wind project between RWE (51% share) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49% share). RWE is responsible for the construction and operation of the Nordseecluster offshore wind farms throughout their entire lifecycle.

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