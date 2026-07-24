Wind Multiplikator renamed Semco Maritime Offshore Wind Service

The renaming marks the next logical step following Semco Maritime’s acquisition of Wind Multiplikator in June 2023 and reflects three years of close collaboration, alignment, and targeted preparation. The parties have built a stronger and more scalable offshore wind service business capable of meeting an industry demand for clear accountability, reliable delivery, and large scale offshore execution

By bringing all service activities together under the Semco Maritime brand, the company is further aligning its market presence and organisational structure while creating greater clarity for customers and partners.

“This is a natural milestone in the integration journey we started in 2023. Building on the vision, dedication, and entrepreneurial leadership of Founder Michael Munder-Oschimek, Wind Multiplikator established itself as a highly respected offshore wind service provider. Together, we have successfully combined strong capabilities, deep industry expertise, and a shared ambition to create a leading offshore wind service organisation. Bringing our services together under the Semco Maritime brand strengthens our ability to deliver integrated solutions, clear accountability, and reliable execution for our customers,” said Thomas Thomsen, Senior Vice President, Renewables at Semco Maritime.

With the transition to Semco Maritime Offshore Wind Service GmbH, customers will benefit from a fully integrated service offering covering the critical operational areas of an offshore wind farm, including turbine services, offshore substation operations and maintenance, major component exchange, refurbishment and overhaul through the Service Hub in Emden, and offshore engineering and project execution.

By combining these capabilities within a single organisation and offering offshore execution expertise as well as in-house refurbishment and overhaul capabilities at the Service Hub in Emden, Semco Maritime will be the trusted partner for every service. With one point of contact, customers benefit from fewer supplier interfaces, reduced coordination complexity, improved planning and execution efficiency, greater accountability, lower operational risk, and increased asset availability and predictability.

Stephen Booth, Managing Director of Semco Maritime Offshore Wind Service, said: “Customers need certainty, not more suppliers. By integrating turbine services, offshore substation expertise, major component exchange, and overhaul capabilities within one delivery model, we simplify offshore operations and create a clear line of accountability. This helps reduce complexity, improve performance, and deliver greater value throughout the asset lifecycle.”

All legal and contractual conditions remain unchanged with existing customer contracts, agreements, commitments, legal structures, and points of contact continuing without interruption.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.