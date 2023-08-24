Fred. Olsen Windcarrier reaches halfway point at Changfang project

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier vessel, Bold Tern, has installed 50% of the turbines at the 600 MW Changfang & Xidao project in Taiwan.

Located off the coast of Changhua County, the project plans to erect 62 V174 9.6 MW offshore wind turbines supplied by Vestas.

The V174 9.6 MW model is currently the largest commercial machine in the APAC market with typhoon certification.

The project aims to complete all turbine installation by the end of the year. Once finished, the CFXD Project will generate clean energy that can power 650 000 Taiwanese households.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.